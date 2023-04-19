Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNPX is -0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is $3.00, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On April 19, 2023, GNPX’s average trading volume was 355.83K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GNPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) has increased by 3.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNPX’s Market Performance

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has experienced a 16.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.61% rise in the past month, and a -32.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.27% for GNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -30.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at -16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +25.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8635. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.