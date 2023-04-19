Home  »  Companies   »  Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Closer Look at ...

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 601.67x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 249.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOTU on April 19, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.28 in relation to its previous close of 3.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has fallen by -2.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly drop of -0.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.00% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 51.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 52.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

