Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 9.42% gain in the past month, and a -2.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for FUTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FUTU is $481.87, which is $10.7 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 84.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume for FUTU on April 19, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has dropped by -2.21 in relation to previous closing price of 49.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.01. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 18.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.