Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Sees a-2.31 Decrease

In the past week, FULT stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly decline of -8.96% and a quarterly plunge of -21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Fulton Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for FULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is 7.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is $15.50, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 165.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On April 19, 2023, FULT’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

FULT Trading at -15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Mueller Meg R, who sale 9,952 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mueller Meg R now owns 82,650 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $156,327 using the latest closing price.

Martin George K, the Director of Fulton Financial Corporation, purchase 2,910 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Martin George K is holding 8,870 shares at $49,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.