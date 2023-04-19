Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Stock: Analyz...

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for FSCO is 198.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for FSCO on April 19, 2023 was 541.35K shares.

FSCO) stock’s latest price update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.14 in comparison to its previous close of 4.39, however, the company has experienced a 2.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSCO’s Market Performance

FSCO’s stock has risen by 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly drop of -15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for FSCO’s stock, with a -7.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSCO Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +2.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

