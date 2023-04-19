Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 65.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Freshpet Activists Push Pet-Food Maker to Explore Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRPT is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FRPT is $76.33, which is $9.57 above than the current price. The public float for FRPT is 46.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.72% of that float. The average trading volume of FRPT on April 19, 2023 was 834.78K shares.

FRPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a 3.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for FRPT’s stock, with a 15.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

FRPT Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.49. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Weise Stephen, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $68.00 back on May 27. After this action, Weise Stephen now owns 0 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.