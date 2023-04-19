Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, FL stock has gone up by 0.05%, with a monthly decline of -2.41% and a quarterly surge of 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Foot Locker Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for FL’s stock, with a 14.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FL is $44.41, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for FL is 91.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.35% of that float. The average trading volume for FL on April 19, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has jumped by 1.73 compared to previous close of 40.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Foot Locker Expects Sales, Profit to Fall in Coming Year

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

FL Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.13. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+29.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +3.94. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.