Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40.

The public float for FLO is 20.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.17% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FLO was 2.25M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLO) stock’s latest price update

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 27.12. However, the company has seen a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FLO’s Market Performance

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.95% gain in the past month and a -2.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for FLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for FLO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.22. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III now owns 25,051 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 23,051 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.