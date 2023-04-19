FinVolution Group (FINV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FinVolution Group (FINV) is $42.10, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for FINV is 133.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FINV on April 19, 2023 was 883.72K shares.

FINV) stock’s latest price update

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56relation to previous closing price of 3.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FINV’s Market Performance

FinVolution Group (FINV) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a -30.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for FINV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for FINV stock, with a simple moving average of -19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.08 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to FINV, setting the target price at $6.20 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

FINV Trading at -18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, FinVolution Group saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.59 for the present operating margin

+81.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +20.36. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.33. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.41. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FinVolution Group (FINV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.