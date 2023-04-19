F5 Inc. (FFIV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FFIV is $164.70, which is $22.94 above the current price. The public float for FFIV is 54.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIV on April 19, 2023 was 518.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FFIV) stock’s latest price update

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 145.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that F5 Stock Sinks on Weaker-Than-Expected Sales Guidance

FFIV’s Market Performance

F5 Inc. (FFIV) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.53% gain in the past month and a -2.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for FFIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.74% for FFIV’s stock, with a -4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIV Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.96. In addition, F5 Inc. saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from WHITE ANA MARIA, who sale 170 shares at the price of $146.59 back on Apr 14. After this action, WHITE ANA MARIA now owns 36,628 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $24,920 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc., sale 2,201 shares at $144.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 108,622 shares at $318,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.21. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F5 Inc. (FFIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.