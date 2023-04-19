EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for EZFL is 11.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On April 19, 2023, EZFL’s average trading volume was 48.10K shares.

The stock of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) has increased by 31.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EZFL’s Market Performance

EZFL’s stock has risen by 19.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.86% and a quarterly drop of -5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.88% for EZFill Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.52% for EZFL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.59% for the last 200 days.

EZFL Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.80%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZFL rose by +19.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3087. In addition, EZFill Holdings Inc. saw 30.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZFL starting from Reyes Luis Alejandro, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $0.41 back on May 26. After this action, Reyes Luis Alejandro now owns 36,163 shares of EZFill Holdings Inc., valued at $988 using the latest closing price.

Reyes Luis Alejandro, the Director of EZFill Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Reyes Luis Alejandro is holding 33,763 shares at $960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.99 for the present operating margin

-12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZFill Holdings Inc. stands at -116.36. The total capital return value is set at -92.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.82. Equity return is now at value -134.10, with -100.00 for asset returns.

Based on EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL), the company’s capital structure generated 61.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.07. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.