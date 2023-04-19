Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.41M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has dropped by -2.18 compared to previous close of 18.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXTR’s Market Performance

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has experienced a -2.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.43% rise in the past month, and a -6.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for EXTR’s stock, with a 13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT, who sale 669 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT now owns 20,950 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $12,564 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 237,267 shares at $195,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 16.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 388.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.54. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.