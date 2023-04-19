Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 24.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $170.22, which is $17.72 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 82.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXR on April 19, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 156.31, however, the company has experienced a -5.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXR’s Market Performance

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a -5.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.85% decline in the past month and a 1.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for EXR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for EXR’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $185 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to EXR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

EXR Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.38. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $160.07 back on Apr 04. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 15,144 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $800,350 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Matthew T, the EVP & COO of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 650 shares at $165.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Herrington Matthew T is holding 6,405 shares at $107,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.