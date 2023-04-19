Examining the Volatility of International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) Stock

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a 4.77% increase in the past week, with a 12.43% gain in the past month, and a 13.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for IGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for IGT’s stock, with a 26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is $34.43, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on April 19, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has surged by 0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 27.93, but the company has seen a 4.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.26. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.