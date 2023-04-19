Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 49.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79.

The public float for AQUA is 120.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQUA on April 19, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stock saw an increase of 1.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.07% and a quarterly increase of 18.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for AQUA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.33. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 6,494 shares at the price of $50.35 back on Feb 07. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $326,997 using the latest closing price.

Bhambri Nick, the Director of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 87,641 shares at $45.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bhambri Nick is holding 23,765 shares at $3,950,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 137.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.