Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has jumped by 2.86 compared to previous close of 33.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVH is 1.54.

The public float for EVH is 93.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. On April 19, 2023, EVH’s average trading volume was 876.30K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

The stock of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has seen a 8.95% increase in the past week, with a 13.34% rise in the past month, and a 13.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for EVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for EVH’s stock, with a 9.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.82. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from WILLIAMS FRANK J, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $31.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, WILLIAMS FRANK J now owns 819,812 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $3,501,348 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS FRANK J, the Director of Evolent Health Inc., sale 116,311 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that WILLIAMS FRANK J is holding 819,812 shares at $4,026,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.