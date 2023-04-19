EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) has plunged by -0.32 when compared to previous closing price of 6.24, but the company has seen a -5.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/23 that EVgo Crushes Sales Estimates and Guidance Is OK. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVGO is 68.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVGO on April 19, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

EVGO’s Market Performance

The stock of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has seen a -5.61% decrease in the past week, with a 13.09% rise in the past month, and a 10.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for EVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for EVGO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EVGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EVGO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

EVGO Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, EVgo Inc. saw 39.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Shevorenkova Olga, who sale 34,463 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Aug 16. After this action, Shevorenkova Olga now owns 0 shares of EVgo Inc., valued at $411,833 using the latest closing price.

Levy Jonathan Maier, the Chief Commercial Officer of EVgo Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Levy Jonathan Maier is holding 20,878 shares at $120,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.