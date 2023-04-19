Home  »  Business   »  Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tivic Health Syste...

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) Stock

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a 0.66% increase in the past week, with a -17.88% drop in the past month, and a -77.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.98% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -87.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on April 19, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has surged by 3.83 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at -32.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.32%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1564. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -76.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -548.80 for the present operating margin
  • +15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

