Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) Stock

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a 0.66% increase in the past week, with a -17.88% drop in the past month, and a -77.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.98% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -87.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on April 19, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has surged by 3.83 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at -32.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.32%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1564. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -76.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.