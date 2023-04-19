Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) Stock

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has gone up by 2.78% for the week, with a 12.98% rise in the past month and a 3.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.47% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.51% for QSR’s stock, with a 12.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is $72.15, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 302.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on April 19, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 68.11. However, the company has seen a 2.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to QSR, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

QSR Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.55. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Cil Jose E., who sale 264,461 shares at the price of $65.64 back on Feb 23. After this action, Cil Jose E. now owns 187,414 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $17,359,233 using the latest closing price.

Cil Jose E., the Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 21,998 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Cil Jose E. is holding 177,293 shares at $1,430,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.