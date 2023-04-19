Evaluating the Impact of -3.93 Increase on Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) Stock

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a 1.22% gain in the past month, and a -3.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for JAMF’s stock, with a -13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) by analysts is $27.22, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for JAMF is 120.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of JAMF was 347.38K shares.

JAMF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) has decreased by -3.93 when compared to last closing price of 19.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Apple Is at the Core of Jamf’s Appeal

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to JAMF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

JAMF Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from WUDI JASON, who sale 16,750 shares at the price of $19.85 back on Mar 17. After this action, WUDI JASON now owns 371,587 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $332,570 using the latest closing price.

LENDINO JEFF, the Chief Legal Officer of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 16,476 shares at $19.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that LENDINO JEFF is holding 210,881 shares at $324,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -29.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.80. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.91. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.