Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GMBL stock has gone up by 8.44%, with a monthly gain of 29.79% and a quarterly plunge of -65.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.29% for GMBL’s stock, with a -86.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is $15.00, which is $12.56 above the current market price. The public float for GMBL is 0.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMBL on April 19, 2023 was 546.92K shares.

GMBL) stock’s latest price update

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)’s stock price has increased by 17.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. However, the company has seen a 8.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMBL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to GMBL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

GMBL Trading at -35.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%, as shares surge +24.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -68.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMBL starting from JOHNSON GRANT, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON GRANT now owns 3,403,334 shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., valued at $18,835 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -175.20. The total capital return value is set at -73.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.69. Equity return is now at value 590.10, with -136.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.