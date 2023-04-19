Equity Residential (EQR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Equity Residential (EQR) has seen a 1.92% increase in the past week, with a 6.69% gain in the past month, and a 0.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for EQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for EQR’s stock, with a -6.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EQR is 371.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for EQR on April 19, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 61.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

EQR Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.74. In addition, Equity Residential saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from HABEN MARY KAY, who sale 3,354 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, HABEN MARY KAY now owns 6,857 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $222,135 using the latest closing price.

Brackenridge Alexander, the Executive Vice President & CIO of Equity Residential, sale 3,325 shares at $66.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Brackenridge Alexander is holding 33,131 shares at $220,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential (EQR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.