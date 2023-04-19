Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.27 in comparison to its previous close of 4.27, however, the company has experienced a 34.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is 9.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENSC is -0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is $31.27, ENSC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On April 19, 2023, ENSC’s average trading volume was 224.95K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

ENSC stock saw a decrease of 34.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.51% for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for ENSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -89.33% for the last 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares sank -17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +44.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -994.12. Equity return is now at value 107.10, with 22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.