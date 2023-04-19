Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 24.35. However, the company has seen a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that WWE Deal Is a Bet on Live Sports Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.50x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) by analysts is $32.00, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 60.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EDR was 2.45M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a 11.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for EDR’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EDR Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 15,995 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Feb 23. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 28,317 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $355,222 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 12,562 shares at $22.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 23,693 shares at $278,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.