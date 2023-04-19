Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has gone up by 2.67% for the week, with a 13.84% rise in the past month and a 4.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for EA’s stock, with a 4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by analysts is $132.35, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EA was 2.54M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 128.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.36. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $120.14 back on Apr 03. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 26,770 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $180,210 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $120.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 23,755 shares at $96,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.01. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.64. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.