Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DXF stock has gone up by 11.50%, with a monthly decline of -2.98% and a quarterly plunge of -37.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.39% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for DXF stock, with a simple moving average of -55.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on April 19, 2023 was 468.39K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has increased by 12.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.46%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1300. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -32.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.