Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Domo Inc. (DOMO) has gone up by 22.10% for the week, with a 41.37% rise in the past month and a 21.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for DOMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.46% for DOMO’s stock, with a -6.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is $21.75, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 29.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On April 19, 2023, DOMO’s average trading volume was 805.46K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) has increased by 5.04 when compared to last closing price of 16.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOMO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at 21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +22.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Domo Inc. saw 21.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Daniel Daniel David III, who purchase 47,500 shares at the price of $14.42 back on Apr 13. After this action, Daniel Daniel David III now owns 47,500 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $684,808 using the latest closing price.

Jolley David R, the Chief Financial Officer of Domo Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Jolley David R is holding 230,000 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20. Equity return is now at value 74.70, with -46.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Domo Inc. (DOMO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.