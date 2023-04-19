Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is 6.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DK is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is $28.71, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for DK is 66.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. On April 19, 2023, DK’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

DK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 22.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

DK’s Market Performance

DK’s stock has fallen by -9.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.71% and a quarterly drop of -13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Delek US Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.64% for DK’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

DK Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Soreq Avigal, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Mar 14. After this action, Soreq Avigal now owns 94,400 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $153,318 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 33,148 shares at $45,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+4.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 341.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.37. Total debt to assets is 39.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.