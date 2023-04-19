Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 132.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCI is 0.66.

The public float for CCI is 430.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on April 19, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI’s stock has seen a -1.57% decrease for the week, with a 1.64% rise in the past month and a -11.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for Crown Castle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for CCI’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $155 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCI, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.26. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 12,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Matthew III, the Director of Crown Castle Inc., purchase 1,215 shares at $123.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Thornton Matthew III is holding 5,761 shares at $150,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.