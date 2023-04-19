Crane NXT Co. (CXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crane NXT Co. (NYSE: CXT) is above average at 6.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crane NXT Co. (CXT) is $61.54, which is $45.87 above the current market price. The public float for CXT is 47.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXT on April 19, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

CXT) stock’s latest price update

Crane NXT Co. (NYSE: CXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.53 in comparison to its previous close of 46.32, however, the company has experienced a 7.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXT’s Market Performance

CXT’s stock has risen by 7.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.91% and a quarterly rise of 29.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Crane NXT Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.68% for CXT’s stock, with a 35.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXT Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +25.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXT rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.70. In addition, Crane NXT Co. saw 40.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXT

Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crane NXT Co. (CXT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.