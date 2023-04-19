CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 75.36x. The 36-month beta value for CSGP is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on April 19, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CSGP) stock’s latest price update

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 69.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP’s stock has risen by 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.38% and a quarterly drop of -12.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for CoStar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.25. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $68.50 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hill John W now owns 18,434 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $157,550 using the latest closing price.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J is holding 44,846 shares at $394,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.