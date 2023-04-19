Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has seen a 30.81% increase in the past week, with a 17.96% gain in the past month, and a -14.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.77% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.90% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -54.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 8.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNXA on April 19, 2023 was 843.25K shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 22.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a 30.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNXA Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.27%, as shares surge +9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +30.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1599. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.49 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -172.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.34 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.