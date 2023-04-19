Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is 16.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is $60.20, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On April 19, 2023, CCEP’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 60.13, however, the company has experienced a 3.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCEP’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has experienced a 3.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.91% rise in the past month, and a 6.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for CCEP’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

ING Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $71.05 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.54. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.