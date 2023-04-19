Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/28/21 that May’s Last IPO Highlights New Strength in Market

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CNTA is $5.80, which is $1.23 above than the current price. The public float for CNTA is 81.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on April 19, 2023 was 179.54K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has seen a 24.18% increase in the past week, with a 17.18% rise in the past month, and a 20.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.26% for CNTA’s stock, with a 14.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNTA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CNTA Trading at 23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +23.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Mar 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 806,681 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $23,970 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 7,700 shares at $3.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 813,681 shares at $29,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -42.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.