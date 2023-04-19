Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for DRUG is 14.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DRUG was 123.00K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG)’s stock price has plunge by 33.72relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRUG’s Market Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has seen a 23.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.82% gain in the past month and a -32.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.17% for DRUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.19% for DRUG’s stock, with a -42.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRUG Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.60%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4476. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw -24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

Equity return is now at value -122.30, with -112.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.