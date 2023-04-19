Home  »  Business   »  Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Stock Price a...

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for DRUG is 14.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DRUG was 123.00K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG)’s stock price has plunge by 33.72relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRUG’s Market Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has seen a 23.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.82% gain in the past month and a -32.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.17% for DRUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.19% for DRUG’s stock, with a -42.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRUG Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.60%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4476. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw -24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

Equity return is now at value -122.30, with -112.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

