BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is above average at 19.86x. The 36-month beta value for BJ is also noteworthy at 0.48.

The public float for BJ is 132.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of BJ on April 19, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

BJ) stock’s latest price update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.56relation to previous closing price of 73.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/21/22 that More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

BJ’s Market Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has seen a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.40% decline in the past month and a 8.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for BJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for BJ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BJ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BJ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $72 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJ reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BJ stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BJ, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BJ Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJ fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. saw 13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJ starting from Desroches Jeff, who sale 7,059 shares at the price of $77.09 back on Mar 09. After this action, Desroches Jeff now owns 84,822 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., valued at $544,149 using the latest closing price.

Desroches Jeff, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., sale 1,716 shares at $74.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Desroches Jeff is holding 91,881 shares at $128,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJ

Equity return is now at value 57.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.