Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BXRX is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXRX is $24.00, which is $21.63 above than the current price. The public float for BXRX is 0.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 41.13% of that float. The average trading volume of BXRX on April 19, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BXRX) stock’s latest price update

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)’s stock price has plunge by 31.67relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 48.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BXRX’s Market Performance

BXRX’s stock has risen by 48.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.40% and a quarterly drop of -32.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.18% for Baudax Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.36% for BXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15th of the previous year 2020.

BXRX Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.34%, as shares surge +46.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX rose by +48.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6800. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc. saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from HENWOOD GERALDINE, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, HENWOOD GERALDINE now owns 2,427 shares of Baudax Bio Inc., valued at $3,057 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2816.63 for the present operating margin

-622.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baudax Bio Inc. stands at -4633.18. Equity return is now at value 789.00, with -200.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.