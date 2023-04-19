Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): A Technical Analysis

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for AXTA is 219.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on April 19, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 31.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has seen a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.29% gain in the past month and a 16.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for AXTA’s stock, with a 20.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $35.19 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 23.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 4,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $73,875 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 34,440 shares at $29.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 34,440 shares at $1,005,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.