Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASM is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASM is $1.69, The public float for ASM is 99.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on April 19, 2023 was 498.76K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has plunged by -1.98 when compared to previous closing price of 0.95, but the company has seen a -3.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM’s stock has fallen by -3.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.10% and a quarterly rise of 17.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for ASM’s stock, with a 38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at 18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9025. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.