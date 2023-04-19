Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 18.42. However, the company has seen a 2.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is above average at 7.67x. The 36-month beta value for ASB is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASB is $20.89, which is $3.17 above than the current price. The public float for ASB is 146.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on April 19, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has seen a 2.57% increase for the week, with a 0.84% rise in the past month and a -21.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for Associated Banc-Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.94. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Harmening Andrew J, who purchase 4,850 shares at the price of $20.57 back on Mar 09. After this action, Harmening Andrew J now owns 287,394 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $99,789 using the latest closing price.

VAN LITH KAREN, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 4,889 shares at $23.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that VAN LITH KAREN is holding 58,677 shares at $116,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.