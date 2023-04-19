Assessing the Risk and Potential of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) Stock

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a 5.44% increase in the past week, with a 17.80% gain in the past month, and a 8.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.47% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIV is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for AIV on April 19, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has increased by 4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.76. However, the company has seen a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.