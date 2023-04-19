Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has seen a 5.00% increase in the past week, with a 14.79% gain in the past month, and a 5.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for AJG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for AJG’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is above average at 39.75x. The 36-month beta value for AJG is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AJG is $218.07, which is $11.38 above than the current price. The public float for AJG is 208.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on April 19, 2023 was 938.66K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG)’s stock price has surge by 1.68relation to previous closing price of 203.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Hurricane Ian May Hurt Florida Properties, and Actually Help Insurers

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $211 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AJG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

AJG Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.88. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 2,850 shares at the price of $180.98 back on Mar 17. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 90,715 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $515,793 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Patrick Murphy, the Vice President of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 5,051 shares at $189.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Gallagher Patrick Murphy is holding 34,134 shares at $956,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 16.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.