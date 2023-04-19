Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) by analysts is $75.08, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ACGL was 2.14M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 70.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL’s stock has risen by 4.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.41% and a quarterly rise of 12.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for ACGL’s stock, with a 28.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.37. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Mar 02. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 759,970 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $2,104,671 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP AND CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,814 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Morin Francois is holding 185,869 shares at $1,069,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.