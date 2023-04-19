ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MT is 1.90.

The average price predicted by analysts for MT is $37.66, which is $6.64 above the current price. The public float for MT is 703.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MT on April 19, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 29.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has risen by 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.53% and a quarterly drop of -3.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for MT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.