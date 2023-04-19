Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

The 36-month beta value for BIOL is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BIOL is 22.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of BIOL on April 19, 2023 was 487.85K shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) has jumped by 48.21 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 59.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIOL’s Market Performance

BIOL’s stock has risen by 59.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.68% and a quarterly drop of -22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.01% for BIOLASE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.38% for BIOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for BIOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOL reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2017.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Hold” to BIOL, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BIOL Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL rose by +87.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3031. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw -40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from LORD JONATHAN T MD, who sale 3,537 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, LORD JONATHAN T MD now owns 59,925 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $2,653 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Equity return is now at value -189.30, with -63.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.