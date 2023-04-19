An In-Depth Look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) Stock Performance

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has gone up by 1.77% for the week, with a 14.73% rise in the past month and a 6.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.27% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYB is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYB is $99.20, which is $1.04 above the current price. The public float for LYB is 254.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYB on April 19, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 97.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $90 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LYB, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

LYB Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.79. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.99 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 47,600 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $989,901 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Anup, the SVP, Global Business Services of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 1,713 shares at $84.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Sharma Anup is holding 8,998 shares at $145,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.