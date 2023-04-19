Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPE is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on April 19, 2023 was 122.05K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) has surged by 22.19 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a 17.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE’s stock has risen by 17.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.64% and a quarterly drop of -17.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.53% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for AMPE’s stock, with a -68.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.77%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2281. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -70.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.