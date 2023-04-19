American Tower Corporation (AMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is above average at 54.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is $242.13, which is $33.89 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMT on April 19, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 208.83. However, the company has seen a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMT’s Market Performance

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has seen a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a -9.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for AMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $234 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AMT Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.61. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from DOLAN RAYMOND P, who sale 10,025 shares at the price of $195.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, DOLAN RAYMOND P now owns 17,473 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $1,954,875 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON SAMME L, the Director of American Tower Corporation, sale 1,739 shares at $218.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that THOMPSON SAMME L is holding 22,099 shares at $380,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Tower Corporation (AMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.