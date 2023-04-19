American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)’s stock price has plunge by 26.58relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AREB is $1.50, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 16.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for AREB on April 19, 2023 was 616.42K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has seen a 17.36% increase in the past week, with a 39.19% rise in the past month, and a -14.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.82% for AREB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.29% for AREB stock, with a simple moving average of -50.05% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.82%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1549. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04. Equity return is now at value -191.90, with -117.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.