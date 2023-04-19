Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $9.00, which is -$2.86 below the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 5.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.17% of that float. On April 19, 2023, AMAM’s average trading volume was 4.53M shares.

AMAM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has surged by 2.99 when compared to previous closing price of 11.03, but the company has seen a 28.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMAM’s Market Performance

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen a 28.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.21% gain in the past month and a 421.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for AMAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.75% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 275.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

AMAM Trading at 60.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +531.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +28.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +328.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 400.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 562,121 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Apr 17. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 62,097,896 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,999,461 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 841,967 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 61,535,775 shares at $8,384,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.